Two Gun Rights Expansion Bills Move Forward in House

A Florida House committee has approved allowing guns in churches attached to schools or day care centers.

The legislation came about after 26 people were shot to death in November 2017 in a Texas Church.

NRA Lobbyist Marion Hammer told committee members the issue wasn’t guns, but property rights.

“Currently, religious institutions are being prevented from making safety and security decisions on their own property,” said Hammer. “Being prevented from having security teams to provide safety to parishioners.”

Another bill approved by a committee Tuesday would prohibit school districts from barring anyone over 18 from storing a gun in their car on school property.