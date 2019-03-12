Welcome to

Women Rally for Ratification of Equal Rights Amendment

March 12th, 2019 by Mike Vasilinda

Florida could be the 38th and final state to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment if Democratic Florida lawmakers get their way.

The Amendment was first proposed in 1972 and was a hot button issue for two decades.

Representative Doti Joseph says the amendment is simple and straight forward.

“What is the ERA? It’s all but 24 words. Equal rights under the law shall not be denied to anyone on the basis of sex,” said Joseph. “Poll after poll shows overwhelming support.”

The amendment is unlikely to be scheduled for a hearing, but even if it did pass, there are legal questions over whether the time for states to ratify it has expired.

