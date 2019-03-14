New Report Highlights Benefits of Investing in State Colleges

For every dollar spent on state colleges, Florida increases it’s gross domestic product by between 10 and $15.

That’s according to a new report, highlighting the importance of investing in the state college system conducted by Florida TaxWatch.

The report also says the state’s current investment in the state college system produces 10,000 jobs annually.

“It’s a continued opportunity to have the Florida college system really show how well they’ve been training our residents in the State of Florida. And really what a fantastic bang for the buck if you will, that our employers, that the State of Florida, that our emergency personnel are receiving as a result of the training within our Florida college system,” said Rep. Tobin Overdorf.

Governor Ron DeSantis has set a goal of making Florida number one in the nation for an educated work force holding an associates degree or higher. Currently Florida ranks 24th.