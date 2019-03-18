Governor and Cabinet Call Tallahassee Home for First Time in Eight Years

Governor Ron DeSantis is living full time in the Governor’s mansion, the Attorney General and Ag Commissioner also live in the Capital, and the CFO spends four days a week in Tallahassee.

It’s the first time in almost eight years the elected officials actually live where the law requires.

Florida law requires the Governor and three elected Cabinet officers to live in Tallahassee, at the seat of government.

“I can’t just buy another House. That’s not the way it is,” said DeSantis.

The Governor, First Lady and their two children do actually live in the Governor’s mansion.

“Everyone is saying, how’s the Mansion? It’s great,” said First Lady, Casey DeSantis.

A search of public records for the previous officer holders found only Governor Rick Scott ever even registered to vote here, one of the tests of residency, and he only stayed registered for nine months.

We could find no public records that showed the previous Cabinet members ever set up residency in the State Capitol.

“I have become a registered voter here in Leon County. I have,” said Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried.

Attorney General Ashley Moody moved her entire family to the capital city.

“When I took the oath of office, I thought it was important for me to be here,” said Moody. “Make sure that I could dig in. Start learning the operations of our office, and be here full time.”

Insiders suggest that having the Governor and Cabinet actually live here gives them more face time, not phone time with their staffs.

They say that makes for better government.

Ron Sachs worked for then Governor Lawton Chiles, who lived and died in the Mansion.

He says having elected officials living here is good for everyone.

“Well, I think it connects them to the community. It makes the community feel more connected to them,” said Sachs.

That connection didn’t take place over the last eight years.

No one publicly criticized the former Governor and Cabinet over their residence, but Capitol insiders say having them at the Capitol gives everyone more face time.