Former FBI Director Criticizes Canadian Drug Importation Plan

Legislation to allow Floridians access to prescription drugs from Canada is a top priority of the Governor.

The legislation has cleared committees in both the House and Senate, and Big Pharma is starting to pay attention.

Reducing drug costs is high on Governor ron DeSantis’ to do list.

“Now, I want Floridians to be able to purchase prescription drugs from Canada at lower prices,” said DeSantis.

The legislation has cleared two committees in the House.

”It’s a little bit of a shell game,” said former FBI Director Louis Freeh.

The Partnership for Safe Medicines, a Pharmacutical industry funded coalition brought in Freeh to argue against the idea.

“The Canadians have been very clear. They said we don;t inspect them, we’re not going to inspect them,” said Freeh.

Not only are the drugs untested, says Freeh.

He contends neither bill provides penalties for illegal importation.

“There is no provisions for criminal activity. They don’t even mention criminal activities,” said Freeh.

The Governor calls the concerns overblown.

“You know, the places where we would be importing would be certified as being safe,” said DeSantis. “And obviously thats all we want to do that. But I think a lot of that, quite frankly, is people who don;t want to allow us to have access to cheaper drugs, and so we’re going to press forward with it.”

At an opioid workshop, former Pinellas County Detective Mark Baughman said cheaper pills could lead to bigger problems like more narcotics.

“It does. Exactly. And there are more pills in play then,” said Baughman.

Even if the plan is eventually signed in Florida law, the Federal government would still have to give its stamp of approval.

The federal law allowing states to get Canadian drugs was approved by Congress in 2003, but the Federal Government has never approved a request to allow the drugs to be imported.