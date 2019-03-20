More Than 100 March for AOB Reform

125 supporters seeking to reform Assignment of Benefits contracts, which assign insurance benefits to third party contractors, marched to the state Capitol this morning.

Insurers have been fighting to close loopholes in the contracts, which they say has resulted in frivolous lawsuits. Under current law insurance companies often have to pay a contractors legal fees when suing the insurer.

They say the excessive litigation has driven up rates for consumers.

“Consumers across Florida have experienced first hand the abuse of AOB practices in our state and as a result, the home and auto insurance rates that are skyrocketing and costing us all as Floridians. This strong show of solidarity sends a loud message to lawmakers, that something must be done to stop assignment of benefits abuse and it must be done this session,” said Executive Director of the Florida Chamber of Commerce, David Hart.

The group delivered 10,000 signed petitions demanding action from lawmakers. This session Florida’s Chief Financial Officer has set AOB Reform as his top priority.