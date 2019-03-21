First Smokable Medical Marijuana Sold

Trulieve, the first company to open a medical marijuana dispensary has become the first company to sell smokable marijuana.

The company says it will soon offer the smokable marijuana at all 25 of its locations.

State Senator Jeff Brandes, is the author of the legislation that led to the sale.

He was surprised, but pleased with the speed of getting the product to patients.

“That seems like the Department is all in the know and everything’s on the up and up and acting in good faith,” said Brandes. “I think everyone knew it was coming, but I think it speaks well of Governor DeSantis wasting no time making sure people have access to medical cannabis.”

A second dispensary, Curaleaf, has also been approved to sell the smokable marijuana.

A third company, Altmed, has applied but not yet been authorized.

All three companies applied before the passage of the Senate Bill authorizing the sales.