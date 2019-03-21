Lawmakers Look to Regulate Peer to Peer Car Loans

Tampa International Airport is suing a company that operates like AirBNB does, only instead of renting someone’s house, you can rent someone’s car.

The company seeks to stop the company, Turo, from picking up people at the airport without paying the same fees as other rental companies.

State Senator Jeff Brandes, who is know for pushing new tech ideas, says the airport is over reacting,

“I want the airport to do the right thing here. They need to recognize changing business models and to recognize these are not traditional car rental companies. That they don’t have a physical presence on their facilities, other than maybe a parking space now and then. So to the extent that we can help these peer to peer transactions. I mean these are government facilities. People are all paying taxes. How do we help facilitate that transaction and be open to new ideas and new businesses? I think they need to be leading here instead of suing here,” said Brandes.

Brandes believes lawmakers should wait a year or two and before trying to regulate the startup.