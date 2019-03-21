Welcome to

Suicide Prevention Highlighted at State Capitol

March 21st, 2019 by Jake Stofan

Suicide is the 8th leading cause of death in Florida.

Suicide prevention advocates were at the state Capitol this morning, drawing attention to progress made and areas the state still needs to improve in.

One major area of concern, lesbian, gay and bisexual individuals are 3 or 4 times more likely to take their own lives. Trans people are 8 to 10 times more likely to commit suicide.

Rep. Michael Grieco says banning conversion therapy in the state could help.

“For those who are unfamiliar, conversion therapy is the discredited practice aimed at changing an individuals sexual orientation or gender identity through shaming, emotionally traumatic or physically painful stimuli with the hope that the victim will associate those stimuli with their identities,” said Grieco.

Each year suicide costs the state $2.8 billion in lost productivity and healthcare costs.

