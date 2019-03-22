Deadline Approaching For Hurricane Irma Claims

Low income families, including the elderly, and those families with disabilities or children under 18 who suffered damage to their home from Hurricane Irma in 2017 are eligible to apply for funds to rebuild their home from Rebuild Florida, but the deadline to register for assistance is next Friday, March 29th.

Department of Economic Opportunity Director Ken Lawson says if you don’t register by the deadline, you’ll miss your chance for assistance.

“Any Floridian that suffered damage from Hurricane Irma is eligible to register. Then, once they register, explain who they are, type of damage, then we’ll review it and determine if they can apply. And if they apply, and determine that we can be helpful, we’ll work with them to either rebuild or repair their home,” said Lawson.

More than six thousand people have already received funding from Rebuild Florida.

It is part of a one point four billion dollar grant from the Federal Government.

For more information you can visit the website, RebuildFlorida.gov or call the Department of Economic Opportunity at 844.833.1010.