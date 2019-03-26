Welcome to

300 Rally Against Sanctuary City Ban

March 26th, 2019 by Jake Stofan

A coalition of immigrant rights organizations rallied at the State Capitol this morning against a proposed ban on sanctuary cities in the state.

While supporters of the legislation say it only targets undocumented immigrants who have broken the law, opponents fear it would ramp up deportations of all immigrants, including those in the country seeking asylum or with protected statuses.

“The consequences of this bill need to be front and center. Our colleagues need to understand all the damage they would do in so many parts of our community, local governments, and all kids of issues that would be caused by this bill,” said Senator Jose Javier Rodriguez.

The group also advocated in support of legislation they say would help immigrants. Including a bill that would allow non citizens to acquire drivers licenses.

