A group of faith leaders held a prayer session at the State Capitol this afternoon, in support of public school funding.

The group calling itself, Pastors for Florida Children says the state is headed in the wrong direction by increasing funding for private school vouchers.

Reverend Charles Johnson says public schools serve all children, not just a select few.

“Well education is a gift from God for all children and that is preserved and protected by public education, which of course at the beginning of our country was a faith initiative. We believe that every child deserves to be educated so that he or she can fulfill God’s purpose for him or her in the world,” said Johnson.

The House, Senate and Governor’s proposed budgets all include more spending for private school scholarships.

The movement towards school choice has been a contentious issue in the education debate for at least the last 20 years.