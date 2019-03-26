A House committee voted unanimously Tuesday to impose a $2 penalty on local governments for every gallon of sewage that is spilled or improperly released.

It is the second unanimous vote for the bill this legislative session and bodes well for the bills ultimate approval.

The bill requires the money be used to upgrade the system that failed.

House Sponsor Rep. Randy Fine says Government can’t keep asking citizens to make sacrifices when it won’t do the same.

“I mean, we’re actually putting what you flush down the toilet into our water ways. And the bigger problem is how do we ask people to change their own lives and how they live in the state of Florida when every time it rains the government puts sewage into the waterways. We can’t have do as I say not as I do regulation. Government has to get serious about how it contributes to the problem,” said Fine.

Sewage discharge is being partially blamed for the fouling of waterways on each side of the state.