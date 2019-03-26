An amendment to a human trafficking bill approved Tuesday requires that johns caught in a prostitution ring like the one uncovered in South Florida that snared billionaire football owner Robert Kraft, face a mandatory ten-day jail sentence.

Sponsor Toby Overdorf hopes jail time will be a deterrent.

“Currently on the first conviction, there is actually not a jail term associated with it, and this is a real deterrent. If a person is looking at having ten days in jail for going through a solicitation act, I think they’ll think twice about going through a solicitation,” said Rep. Toby Overdorf.

Other legislation also seeks to train restaurant and hotel workers to look for signs of human trafficking.