More than 1,000 Seniors Take to the State Capitol

March 27th, 2019 by Mike Vasilinda

More than a thousand senior citizens crowded into the courtyard at the state Capitol Wednesday.

There were booths about health care and even one senior dressed up as a prescription bottle.

Dave Bruns with AARP says the living bottle is to show support the Governor’s call to import cheaper drugs from Canada

“Were heard some really wrenching stories today from people who are shelling out $800-$1,000 a month for their prescription drugs. Right now Governor Governor DeSantis and the Legislature are considering a plan to let us import safe, affordable, FDA approved prescription drugs from overseas. It could save us 50%-70%, from the cost for our prescription drugs,” said Burns.

The drug plan is moving in the House, but faces opposition in the Senate.

