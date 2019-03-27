The Interfaith Coalition for Reproductive Heath and Justice was in the state Capitol Wednesday, arguing against legislation requiring minors to get a parent’s approval before getting an abortion.

President Kate Lannamann says abortion is actually safer than childbirth, but no one is pushing parental permission for having a baby.

“The consequences of an abortion from medical terms is that it’s one of the safest procedures. Even safer than a colonoscopy, where the maternal mortality rate from child birth is much higher. So this would be forcing young people to bear children against their will, something as people of faith we can’t abide by,” said Lannamann.

The group is also concerned by a bill that would prohibit abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected…which is sometimes as early as six weeks.