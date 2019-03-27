Welcome to

Capitol News Service

Florida's Best Political Television Coverage

 


Visit the Lobby Tools Website

 


Visit Legislative IQ Website

 


Recent Posts


Visit Our YouTube Channel

Categories

Archives

RSS Capitol News LIVE

RSS Quote of the Day

  • Wilson Mizner
    "The best way to keep your friends is not to give them away."
  • Benjamin Disraeli
    "Silence is the mother of truth."
  • H. Jackson Brown, Jr.
    "Never forget the three powerful resources you always have available to you: love, prayer, and forgiveness."
  • Victor Hugo
    "There is nothing like a dream to create the future."

Reproductive Health Advocates Oppose Proposed Abortion Restrictions

March 27th, 2019 by Mike Vasilinda

The Interfaith Coalition for Reproductive Heath and Justice was in the state Capitol Wednesday, arguing against legislation requiring minors to get a parent’s approval before getting an abortion.

President Kate Lannamann says abortion is actually safer than childbirth, but no one is pushing parental permission for having a baby.

“The consequences of an abortion from medical terms is that it’s one of the safest procedures. Even safer than a colonoscopy, where the maternal mortality rate from child birth is much higher. So this would be forcing young people to bear children against their will, something as people of faith we can’t abide by,” said Lannamann.

The group is also concerned by a bill that would prohibit abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected…which is sometimes as early as six weeks.

Posted in State News | No Comments »

Comments are closed.

copyright © 2016 by Capitol News Service | Powered by Wordpress | Hosted by LyonsHost.com