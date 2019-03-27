Welcome to

Capitol News Service

Florida's Best Political Television Coverage

 


Visit the Lobby Tools Website

 


Visit Legislative IQ Website

 


Recent Posts


Visit Our YouTube Channel

Categories

Archives

RSS Capitol News LIVE

RSS Quote of the Day

  • Wilson Mizner
    "The best way to keep your friends is not to give them away."
  • Benjamin Disraeli
    "Silence is the mother of truth."
  • H. Jackson Brown, Jr.
    "Never forget the three powerful resources you always have available to you: love, prayer, and forgiveness."
  • Victor Hugo
    "There is nothing like a dream to create the future."

Single Subject Amendment Clears Senate

March 27th, 2019 by Mike Vasilinda

The number one complaint of voters this past election, state Senators say, was the grouping of two or more different subjects in amendments from the Constitution Revision Commission.

Responding, the Senate voted unanimously to allow voters to require single subjects for CRC amendments on Wednesday.

Senator Darryl Rousson of St. Petersburg says the choice should be up to voters.

“For the people of the state of Florida to decide whether once and for all, bundling is truly for convenience, or for voter fatigue, for obfuscation or to carry a bad thing with good thing hoping that the bad thing passes,” said Rousson.

The House is also expected to approve the amendment, which voters would see on the 2020 ballot.

Posted in State News | No Comments »

Comments are closed.

copyright © 2016 by Capitol News Service | Powered by Wordpress | Hosted by LyonsHost.com