The number one complaint of voters this past election, state Senators say, was the grouping of two or more different subjects in amendments from the Constitution Revision Commission.

Responding, the Senate voted unanimously to allow voters to require single subjects for CRC amendments on Wednesday.

Senator Darryl Rousson of St. Petersburg says the choice should be up to voters.

“For the people of the state of Florida to decide whether once and for all, bundling is truly for convenience, or for voter fatigue, for obfuscation or to carry a bad thing with good thing hoping that the bad thing passes,” said Rousson.

The House is also expected to approve the amendment, which voters would see on the 2020 ballot.