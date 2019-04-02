Welcome to

Fallen Firefighters Honored at State Capitol

April 2nd, 2019 by Jake Stofan

197 Florida Firefighters who have made the ultimate sacrifice were honored Tuesday morning at the state Capitol.

The annual ceremony was held in front of the newly completed firefighters memorial on the Capitol grounds.

Chief Financial Officer and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis led the ceremony, in which a bell is rung nine times.

“With each ring we mark the ending of a final call for a brave soul on these walls. The ones who lost there lives courageously and with honor. Today marks their last call, the one that brought them home,” said Patronis.

CFO Patronis is supporting a legislative push this year to expand workers comp for firefighters to include cancer treatment benefits.

