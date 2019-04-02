Governor Ron DeSantis along with a group of Florida lawmakers kicked off the ’42 Hours for 42 Million’ advocacy walk at the state Capitol Tuesday morning.

For the next 42 hours lawmakers, victims advocates and survivors of child sexual abuse will walk on a treadmill in the capitol rotunda.

State Senator Lauren Book, a survivor of child sexual abuse says the 42 hours of walking commemorates the 42 million survivors of child sexual abuse in the US.

“Horrifically, every 98 seconds, someone in the US becomes a victim of sexual abuse. Which means that over the course of the time that we’re walking, 1,542 incidences of sexual violence will occur,” said Book.

The walk-a-thon takes place during National Sexual Assault Awareness Month and Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Book says 95% of child sexual abuse can be prevented through education and awareness.