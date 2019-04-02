Welcome to

Capitol News Service

Florida's Best Political Television Coverage

 


Visit the Lobby Tools Website

 


Visit Legislative IQ Website

 


Recent Posts


Visit Our YouTube Channel

Categories

Archives

RSS Capitol News LIVE

RSS Quote of the Day

  • Benjamin Disraeli
    "The wisdom of the wise and the experience of the ages are perpetuated by quotations."
  • Leo Buscaglia
    "Worry never robs tomorrow of its sorrow, it only saps today of its joy."
  • Charles Lamb
    "Here cometh April again, and as far as I can see the world hath more fools in it than ever."
  • Abraham Lincoln
    "Tact is the ability to describe others as they see themselves."

Lawmakers Walk to Raise Awareness of Child Sexual Abuse

April 2nd, 2019 by Jake Stofan

Governor Ron DeSantis along with a group of Florida lawmakers kicked off the ’42 Hours for 42 Million’ advocacy walk at the state Capitol Tuesday morning.

For the next 42 hours lawmakers, victims advocates and survivors of child sexual abuse will walk on a treadmill in the capitol rotunda.

State Senator Lauren Book, a survivor of child sexual abuse says the 42 hours of walking commemorates the 42 million survivors of child sexual abuse in the US.

“Horrifically, every 98 seconds, someone in the US becomes a victim of sexual abuse. Which means that over the course of the time that we’re walking, 1,542 incidences of sexual violence will occur,” said Book.

The walk-a-thon takes place during National Sexual Assault Awareness Month and Child Abuse Prevention Month.

Book says 95% of child sexual abuse can be prevented through education and awareness.

Posted in State News | No Comments »

Comments are closed.

copyright © 2016 by Capitol News Service | Powered by Wordpress | Hosted by LyonsHost.com