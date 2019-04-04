A bill moving through the Florida Legislature would deregulate two dozen professions in the state, including barbers and interior designers.

Those in the industries say it could lead to lower quality work and endanger public health, but supporters say the opponents just want to avoid more competition.

The Governor’s plan to deregulate certain industries in the state is headed to the House floor after passing its last committee.

Sponsor Rep. Blaise Ingoglia says cutting down on Government interference will break down barriers for job seekers.

“Occupational licensing was meant to help people. Unfortunately at this point it’s just hurting people from getting into the marketplace,” said Ingoglia.

The bill would allow licensed barbers to practice outside of a traditional storefront and cut the required training hours for barbers to get a license in half.

“You’re training people for jobs in Florida that they’re not going to be able to get,” said Bob Harris with the Florida Barber Academy.

The legislation faced opposition from more than 60 who came to speak.

“They’re also not going to be able to get jobs if they go outside of the state of Florida,” said Harris.

The bill completely does away with licensing for interior designers.

Some in the industry say that could have dangerous consequences.

“We design you know, schools, university buildings, health care facilities,” said Chair of FSU’s Interior Design Program Lisa Waxman. “And a lot of these are really complex and have their own specific codes that have to be followed.”

The bill sponsor says instead of the Government interfering, the free market would act as a fail safe to guarantee public safety and quality.

“The public will adjust, people will adjust and at the end of the day what this is doing is it’s creating more opportunity,” said Ingoglia.

Many Democrats don’t buy that argument.

“You’re going to have a whole lot of buildings, a whole lot of structures built that quite frankly are not up to snuff,” said Rep. Evan Jenne.

In all the bill either completely or partially deregulates more than two dozen separate professions.

The bill still has two more committee stops in the Senate.