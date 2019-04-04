Welcome to

Subway Partners With Fresh From Florida

April 4th, 2019 by Mike Vasilinda

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried got behind the counter of a Subway sandwich shop in the Capitol Thursday morning to promote the Fresh from Florida Campaign.

Fried made a veggie sandwich with Florida grown product, which will be used at every Subway restaurant in the state through the end of April.

The Fresh from Florida campaign promotes the states farmers, but lawmakers are split on funding.

The House is only at $1.4 million, while the Senate is at last year’s $5.8 million.

Fried says the state gets $22 for every dollar it spends

“So, obviously, we are encouraging lawmakers to fund this program to its fullest extent, because the return on the investment as we stated is tremendous to our state and our growers. And its important to our consumers who go into the food stores and see the Fresh from Florida logo, they know they are supporting their local economy,” said Fried.

The money is used to place fresh from Flordia signs in supermarkets as well as other marketing efforts across the US and globally.

