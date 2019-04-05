Welcome to

Capitol News Service

Florida's Best Political Television Coverage

 


Visit the Lobby Tools Website

 


Visit Legislative IQ Website

 


Recent Posts


Visit Our YouTube Channel

Categories

Archives

RSS Capitol News LIVE

RSS Quote of the Day

  • Andy Warhol
    "They always say time changes things, but you actually have to change them yourself."
  • Nathaniel Hawthorne
    "A pure hand needs no glove to cover it."
  • Benjamin Disraeli
    "The wisdom of the wise and the experience of the ages are perpetuated by quotations."
  • Leo Buscaglia
    "Worry never robs tomorrow of its sorrow, it only saps today of its joy."

Ag Commissioner Asks for $1 Billion to Clear Michael Debris

April 5th, 2019 by Mike Vasilinda

After spending the morning in Hurricane ravaged Calhoun County in the Florida panhandle, Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried and a handful of state lawmakers are calling on Congress to act quickly to send Florida $1 billion dollars in relief.

72 million tons of fallen trees remain on the ground, creating a massive fire hazard, because of that, Fried is also asking state lawmakers for for fire suppression funding before the coming fire season.

“We’ve asked for thirty nine million dollars from lawmakers. Mostly that is not able to be reimbursed through FEMA. That is restoring irrigation, rebuilding aquaculture, cost sharing with land owners to clear their lands from fire threat, and even if reimbursable, Federal funds will take too long,” said Fried.

Fried may not get all she wants from state lawmakers, who have so far set aside less than half of her request, but she says she is hopeful they will see the wisdom of avoiding a California like fire storm.

Posted in State News | No Comments »

Comments are closed.

copyright © 2016 by Capitol News Service | Powered by Wordpress | Hosted by LyonsHost.com