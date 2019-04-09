The Florida Capitol was decorated with garnet and gold today as faculty, students and alumni from Florida State University celebrated FSU Day.

FSU President John Thrasher say the annual event gives FSU an opportunity to show off its achievements to lawmakers and advocate for legislation that will help the university continue its success.

“Well academically we are the 26th best public university in America right now, we have the best 4-year graduation rate. Those are things that the Legislature has helped us with by supporting those student success initiatives and we are simply asking them to keep that foot on the pedal so that we can do some more and we continue to rise,” said Thrasher.

Thrasher says some of the universities top asks for lawmakers is more funding for construction and building maintenance.