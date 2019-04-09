Legislation that aims to crack down on human trafficking in the state cleared a House committee this morning.

The Legislation would mandate hospitality staff and law enforcement be trained to identify and report suspected trafficking incidents.

In 2018 there were 367 reported cases of human trafficking in Florida.

It’s the third highest in the nation.

Sponsor Representative Heather Fitzenhagen says the bill aims to make a dent in the illicit industry that is often considered modern day slavery.

“The arrest of high profile community members throughout Florida recently, allegedly engaging in sex acts with human trafficking victims just underscores the pervasiveness of this grotesque crime. Victims of this crime are someone’s daughter, someone’s sister. They could be your daughter or your sister,” said Fitzenhagen.

The Senate version of the bill has some key differences from the House, including a provision that would establish a human trafficking data base for those who solicit or facilitate human trafficking.

The House stripped registry out in an earlier committee meeting.