A bill that requests more than $300 million for hurricane Michael recovery cleared a Senate committee this morning.

Along with the funding the legislation would establish a Hurricane Michael Recovery Task Force, which would make recommendations for how to best allocate relief efforts.

Those recommendations could also inform how future recoveries could best be managed.

Sponsor Senator Bill Montford says his bill is only one piece of the puzzle, adding Congress needs to pass a relief bill as well.

“Clearly, clearly, what would help solve this problem is for Washington to make a decision. If Washington, if congress would get back in and do their job, and pass the relief bill, we can move forward and start restoring what we need to do in this area, but clearly the problem is with Washington, not the state of Florida,” said Montford.

Montford says there will likely be changes to the overall spending request as the bill moves forward, to ensure it aligns with the State Budget.