As part of National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, Florida’s Attorney General Ashley Moody honored 9 for their efforts to help crime victims at the state Capitol Wednesday morning.

Those honored included victims rights advocates and law enforcement who have gone above and beyond to help survivors of sexual assaults, human trafficking and senior fraud.

“As we honor those men and women that selflessly do this job and often don’t get paid a lot of money to do it, but their work is nonetheless important. And in this day and age we must continuously remind them that victims need them,” said Moody.

The State Capitol will be lit purple starting Thursday night for National Crime Victims’ Rights Week.