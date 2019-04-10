Florida voters will likely have the opportunity to abolish the Constitution Revision Commission in 2020.

After clearing its final Senate committee Wednesday morning, a joint resolution that would put the question on the 2020 ballot is now slated for a final vote in both chambers.

Lawmakers say the last CRC abused its power by putting constitutional amendments on the ballot that should have been dealt with by the Legislature.

Senator Tom Lee served on the commission.

He was the only no vote on the proposal, arguing the CRC could still be fixed.

“Reduce the scope and roll the CRC to only deal with structural elements of government that are core functions already imbedded in the constitution, instead of trying to draft statutes and tighten up its role. But I think abandoning and abolishing the CRC is kind of knee-jerk and an overreaction,” said Lee.

A competing resolution moving this year would give voters the option of limiting the CRC to a single subject rule, the same as citizen’s initiatives and amendment put on the ballot by the Legislature.