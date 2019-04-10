A group representing more than 7 million Florida homeowners is fighting against the Legislature’s effort to preempt local governments from regulating short term vacation rentals.

Concerned homeowners shared stories of negative experiences they’ve had living near short term rental homes.

The message they’re sending to lawmakers: let local governments decide what works best for their communities.

“A recent poll of voters shows that more than seven out of ten voters think local governments and communities should set up their own rules for vacation rentals. This legislation does not reflect the voice of those voters, the voice of Florida’s citizens,” said Ernie Bach with the group, Florida Silver Haired Legislature.

The bill cleared its final House committee Wednesday morning, but was temporarily postponed in what was supposed to be its first Senate committee stop.