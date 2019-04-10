Senate Minority Leader Audrey Gibson is responding to accusations of anti-semitism after she voted against a bill that aimed to increase discrimination protections against jewish students in the state.

Gibson called the legislation decisive in its last committee hearing, but after facing criticism from some in her own party has walked back those statements, saying she misunderstood the bill initially.

“It was never my intent to insult in any way the Jewish community or my Jewish colleagues, and I am making sure that message gets out today. I am not that person that insults anyone, I am a champion for all people, all races, and all religions,” said Gibson.

Gibson says she intends to vote up on the bill as it moves forward.