Legislators Proclaim April as Springs Protection Month

April 11th, 2019 by Jake Stofan

Florida lawmakers and representatives from Water management Districts throughout the state gathered at the state capitol this morning to designate April as Springs Protection Month.

Speakers highlighted the importance of Florida’s spring system, which provides drinking water for about 90% of the state’s population.

Rep. Charles Clemons says continued efforts to protect the springs are imperative.

“We have had an evolution of the degradation of the springs and through the leadership of previous Legislators and the funding previous appropriators we have brought hundreds of millions of dollars to help identify and rectify some of these things,” said Clemons.

This year Governor Ron DeSantis requested $50 million for springs restoration in his proposed budget.

