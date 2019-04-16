Welcome to

Congressman Says Panhandle Has Been Forgotten

April 16th, 2019 by Mike Vasilinda

A Senate committee was told that Florida’s Forgotten coast has really been forgotten when it comes to Hurricane Michael.

Former Congressman Steve Southerland, who chairs Stand Up for North Florida says Thanksgiving and Christmas followed by the Super Bowl has limited coverage of the plight of many who are still suffering from the storm.

“People in my county, citizens an hour and a half from where you sit today are still living in tents. tents. I burn a cord of firewood every year in Panama City. It gets cold there. Temperatures in the high twenties, but people with children still living in tents. It’s difficult to watch,” said Southerland.

The Legislature does have one point six billion in the budget for hurricane relieve, but most it will go to cities and counties to cover loans for debris removal and overtime for first responders.

