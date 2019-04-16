Welcome to

Capitol News Service

Florida's Best Political Television Coverage

 


Visit the Lobby Tools Website

 


Visit Legislative IQ Website

 


Recent Posts


Visit Our YouTube Channel

Categories

Archives

RSS Capitol News LIVE

RSS Quote of the Day

  • Benjamin Jowett
    "Never retreat. Never explain. Get it done and let them howl."
  • Milton Friedman
    "We have a system that increasingly taxes work and subsidizes nonwork."
  • Thomas Jefferson
    "The boisterous sea of liberty is never without a wave."
  • Havelock Ellis
    "All the art of living lies in a fine mingling of letting go and holding on."

Group Advocates for Confederate Statues and Against Abortions

April 16th, 2019 by Mike Vasilinda

A group of conservative lawmakers called on the full legislature to protect confederate monuments in the state Tuesday morning.

State Representative Anthony Sabatini, a Republican from Lake County, calls the dismantling of monuments an attempt to whitewash history.

“We need people to come up here and prevent those many people who believe in political correctness and want to whitewash American history, and they want to destroy American history. But we don’t need to do that. We need to take these pieces of American history and remember them. To learn from them,” said Sabatini.

Legislation to protect Confederate monuments has not gotten a hearing this year.

Posted in State News | No Comments »

Comments are closed.

copyright © 2016 by Capitol News Service | Powered by Wordpress | Hosted by LyonsHost.com