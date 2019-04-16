A group of conservative lawmakers called on the full legislature to protect confederate monuments in the state Tuesday morning.

State Representative Anthony Sabatini, a Republican from Lake County, calls the dismantling of monuments an attempt to whitewash history.

“We need people to come up here and prevent those many people who believe in political correctness and want to whitewash American history, and they want to destroy American history. But we don’t need to do that. We need to take these pieces of American history and remember them. To learn from them,” said Sabatini.

Legislation to protect Confederate monuments has not gotten a hearing this year.