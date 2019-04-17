Cities and counties are fighting back against at least thirty bills that would pre-empt regulation of scooters, vacation home rentals and much more to the state.

City and county commissioners today cried foul, saying lawmakers are talking out of both sides of their mouths.

“I find it highly ironic that the same Florida Legislature that continuously rails agains the Federal Government and says Federal Government stop imposing things on us, stop unfunded mandates, stop telling us what to do, then turns around and does the exact same thing to local governments,” said Broward County Commissioner Steve Geller.

Several speakers blamed the move to take power away from local governments on special interest contributors who find it easier to influence lawmakers than local officials.

Both the House and Senate bills could come up and be on the Governor’s desk as early as next week.