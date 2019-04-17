After six months without a federal disaster relief bill following hurricane Michael, a panhandle based group known as Michael’s Angels has taken matters in their own hands.

Over 150 panhandle residents brought their voices and their blue tarps to the Capitol today for their rally Rally in Tally.

The non-partisan, non-profit group of women are calling on legislators for hurricane Michael relief funding from both Congress and the state Legislature.

Lawmakers like Senator Bill Montford, Florida’s CFO Jimmy Patronis and Attorney General Ashley Moody lent their voices to the cause.

“Our people in north Florida, especially children, are suffering because of the gridlock in Washington. It’s wrong. Its unAmerican. People need to start doing their job in Washington,” said Montford.

The women now have their eyes set on rallying in the nation’s Capitol.