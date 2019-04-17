Welcome to

Capitol News Service

Florida's Best Political Television Coverage

 


Visit the Lobby Tools Website

 


Visit Legislative IQ Website

 


Recent Posts


Visit Our YouTube Channel

Categories

Archives

RSS Capitol News LIVE

RSS Quote of the Day

  • Benjamin Franklin
    "A penny saved is a penny earned."
  • P. J. O'Rourke
    "The mystery of government is not how Washington works but how to make it stop."
  • Benjamin Jowett
    "Never retreat. Never explain. Get it done and let them howl."
  • Milton Friedman
    "We have a system that increasingly taxes work and subsidizes nonwork."

Michael’s Angels Rally For Hurricane Relief at Florida Capitol

April 17th, 2019 by Jake Stofan

After six months without a federal disaster relief bill following hurricane Michael, a panhandle based group known as Michael’s Angels has taken matters in their own hands.

Over 150 panhandle residents brought their voices and their blue tarps to the Capitol today for their rally Rally in Tally.

The non-partisan, non-profit group of women are calling on legislators for hurricane Michael relief funding from both Congress and the state Legislature.

Lawmakers like Senator Bill Montford, Florida’s CFO Jimmy Patronis and Attorney General Ashley Moody lent their voices to the cause.

“Our people in north Florida, especially children, are suffering because of the gridlock in Washington. It’s wrong. Its unAmerican. People need to start doing their job in Washington,” said Montford.

The women now have their eyes set on rallying in the nation’s Capitol.

Posted in State News | No Comments »

Comments are closed.

copyright © 2016 by Capitol News Service | Powered by Wordpress | Hosted by LyonsHost.com