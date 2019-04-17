The Florida House has more than 80 bills on its agenda and is expected to work into the evening hours Wednesday.

Perhaps the most controversial legislation it will consider requires a parents consent for a minor woman to get an abortion.

Sponsor Erin Grall hopes the measure will deter some women from having abortions.

“My hope is that in conversations with families, girls are able to come up with alternatives to ending a life, so I think that there is that hope for me, that we will reduce abortions among minors.,” said Grall.

But Planned Parenthood says the legislation could make parents out of teens ill-equipped to have a child.

You can’t legislate good family environments, right? So instead it delays a minor to access that care, putting them either later into pregnancy or denying them ability to make that choice and leading them into a forced pregnancy,” said Kimberly Scott with Planned Parenthood.

The legislation has so far stalled in the Florida Senate, but it could be one of many bills that is resurrected in the session’s final weeks as lawmakers in the House and Senate trade in the final days.