The need for Hurricane Michael relief dollars brought together two of the most unlikely rivals together at the state Capitol this afternoon.

Former University of Florida Football Coach Steve Spurrier and Florida State University Assistant Football Coach Mickey Andrews joined panhandle lawmakers, calling on the state and federal Governments to pass disaster relief packages.

They say it’s an issue that crosses party lines and college loyalties.

“I think we all agree, this is something we need to do together and we can fight it out, and we can argue about late hits and all that stuff another day, but right now lets help those people in the panhandle, Bay and Gulf County,” said Spurrier.

Lawmakers highlighted the growing crisis in the panhandle, pointing to statistics that show the number of homeless children has tripled and the amount of children who have been baker acted has quadrupled since the storm hit.