Welcome to

Capitol News Service

Florida's Best Political Television Coverage

 


Visit the Lobby Tools Website

 


Visit Legislative IQ Website

 


Recent Posts


Visit Our YouTube Channel

Categories

Archives

RSS Capitol News LIVE

RSS Quote of the Day

  • Oscar Wilde
    "Experience is simply the name we give our mistakes."
  • Benjamin Franklin
    "A penny saved is a penny earned."
  • P. J. O'Rourke
    "The mystery of government is not how Washington works but how to make it stop."
  • Benjamin Jowett
    "Never retreat. Never explain. Get it done and let them howl."

UF and FSU Coaches Put Aside Rivalry for Hurricane Relief

April 18th, 2019 by Jake Stofan

The need for Hurricane Michael relief dollars brought together two of the most unlikely rivals together at the state Capitol this afternoon.

Former University of Florida Football Coach Steve Spurrier and Florida State University Assistant Football Coach Mickey Andrews joined panhandle lawmakers, calling on the state and federal Governments to pass disaster relief packages.

They say it’s an issue that crosses party lines and college loyalties.

“I think we all agree, this is something we need to do together and we can fight it out, and we can argue about late hits and all that stuff another day, but right now lets help those people in the panhandle, Bay and Gulf County,” said Spurrier.

Lawmakers highlighted the growing crisis in the panhandle, pointing to statistics that show the number of homeless children has tripled and the amount of children who have been baker acted has quadrupled since the storm hit.

Posted in State News | No Comments »

Comments are closed.

copyright © 2016 by Capitol News Service | Powered by Wordpress | Hosted by LyonsHost.com