More than 23,000 Floridian’s have signed petitions calling on the Legislature to spend more on public education.

The state’s largest teachers union, the Florida Education Association gathered the signatures.

FEA President Fedrick Ingram takes issue with a part of the House’s education package.

It forces counties that have passed local referendums to raise additional taxes for public schools to also share the money with charter schools.

“Stakeholders around the state have chosen to support their neighborhood public schools through local referendums, choosing to pay out of their own pockets to support our students and keep qualified educators the classrooms,” said Ingram. “The Florida House now wants take that money in yet another attempt to defund our neighborhood public schools.”

The union says it supports the Senate’s education budget over the House.

The Senate includes an additional $600 million in flexible funds that could be used for things like teacher pay raises.