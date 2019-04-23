Governor Ron DeSantis acknowledged Tuesday that he has seen an outline of a new gambling pact between the Seminole Tribe and the State.

It was negotiated by state Senate leaders and contains new games for the Seminoles, but the Governor says there are more questions than answers.

Like whether the recently approved amendment giving all gambling expansion to votes applies to the tribe.

“There’s a lot of legalities that are involved in this,” said DeSantis. “There was just an amendment that passed. You know, the question, does it apply to the tribe? Does it apply to this or that. There’s a whole host of things that need to be vetted through, but prior to yesterday, I had not seen the outline. We have seen it now and are going through it.”

The deal was estimated to be worth at least $350 million to the state each year.

So far, that money has not been included in the version of the budget now being negotiated.