Expansion to Hazing Laws Passes Senate

April 23rd, 2019 by Jake Stofan

The Florida Senate approved a bill that would expand hazing laws in the state Tuesday morning.

The change would allow persons who solicit another to commit a hazing crime to also face prosecution, not just those who directly carry out the offense.

It also includes immunity protections for those who report hazing.

The legislation comes in response to the death of FSU fraternity pledge Andrew Coffee in 2017.

“Andrew was a hard worker, a loyal friend. He was in the ROTC and he was the captain of his swim team. Andrew’s death was preventable,” said Book.

The bill must now be given final approval by the Florida House, before it’s sent to the Governor’s desk.

