Immigrants Rally Against Sanctuary City Ban

April 23rd, 2019 by Jake Stofan

More than 100 immigrants and immigrant advocates rallied at the state capitol Tuesday.

They’re standing in opposition to a bill that would ban sanctuary cities in the state by requiring local law enforcement to cooperate with ICE detainer requests.

State Representative Carlos Guillermo Smith says the move would have unintended consequences for asylum seekers in the state.

“There are no exemptions for asylum seekers, for example folks who have fled the Maduro regime in Venezuela who have not yet had their paperwork approved by the Trump administration. This would escalate deportation in mass in our state,” said Smith.

The Florida House is expected to give tentative approval to the bill this afternoon.

However it must first consider more than 50 amendments filed by Democrats.

