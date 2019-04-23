Florida is one step closer to strengthening it’s texting while driving laws after the state House voted to approve legislation Tuesday afternoon.

The bill would make texting while driving a primary offense.

That means a law enforcement offer could pull someone over if they see a driver texting.

Keyna Cory with the Florida DNT TXT N DRV Coalition says unlike the House’s bill, the Senate would make using a wireless communications device in any capacity a primary offense.

However, under the hands free proposal using a cell phone with a bluetooth device would be allowed.

“The Legislature hasn’t had an appetite for this issue for a little while. So this year everybody seems like they’re on board of doing something and so now we’re down to horse trading and figure out exactly what’s going to be in the final bill,” said Cory.

Multiple attempts to strengthen the state’s texting while driving laws have died in the last minute in year’s past.

Less than two weeks are left in session for the chambers to come to an agreement.