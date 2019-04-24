The Florida House today approved legislation requiring local governments to cooperate with federal officials when this issue a detainer for an immigrant her illegally. The legislation requires law enforcement and corrections officials to hold someone with a detainer for up to 48 hours so they can be picked by by immigration officials. Democrat Susan Valdez worries it will split families.

“What I fear with this bill is that Florida will he turning into a place where families are ripped apart because someone’s father got caught jaywalking. I worry about the parents being separated from their children, and sent halfway across the world because they had the audacity to report a criminal in their neighborhood” says Valdez.

Currently, 34 of Florida’s 67 counties are already cooperating with Federal officials. Those that don’t face loss of state funding.0

The Senate will take up the legislation Thursday on Second reading.