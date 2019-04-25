The Governor and First Lady greeted state employees and their children for the 2019 Take Our Daughters and Sons to Work Day at the Capitol Thursday morning.

The day is an opportunity for kids got a glimpse onto what their parents do for work.

Florida’s First Lady Casey DeSantis, with her own son Mason in hand, encouraged the kids to work hard and keep their minds open.

“When you work hard, you take school seriously, you listen to your teachers, you take the opportunity to learn, a lot of doors open for you in this wonderful country that we live in and this great state,” said DeSantis.

Throughout the day the children got to explore booths set up by state agencies to learn what opportunities working for the state can provide.