Bill Aimed at Hardening Florida’s Grid Ready for Senate Vote

April 26th, 2019 by Mike Vasilinda

Every electric customer in the state can expect an increase between two and five dollars under a Senate bill that is designed to cover the costs of burying utility lines and paying for other hardening of the grid like cement poles.

Sponsor Joe Gruters told fellow Senators Friday that it’s a matter of paying now, or paying more later, which is what happened to panhandle customers following Hurricane Michael.

“If you look at what is happening right now as a result of Hurricane Michael, an $8.50 increase per user, per month, is what happens if we don’t take a proactive approach. What this is meant to do is yes, it may cost a little bit more, but long term in the future, everybody will be much better off,” said Gruters.

The legislation only applies to the states Investor owned utilities like Florida Power and Light, Duke, Gulf Power, Florida Public Utilities Corporation and TECO.

