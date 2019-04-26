Florida’s House Speaker Jose Oliva says he believes this year’s effort to raise the age to purchase tobacco and e-cigarettes to 21 is dead.

“I don’t anticipate that coming back,” said Olivia.

Health advocates remain optimistic, as the Senate is anticipated to take up its version of the bill Monday.

It currently includes a carve out for cigars.

Matt Jordan with the American Cancer Society opposes the cigar exemption, but says if it’s removed there could be a path forward.

“The Senate version could be taken up in the House. I think the House is optimistic and they understand the public policy benefits of raising the age to 21. So optimistic the House could take it up,” said Jordan.

The House version of the bill includes preemption language that would prevent local governments from setting restrictions on tobacco marketing.

It’s of great concern to health advocates, because it doesn’t establish new restrictions on the state level.