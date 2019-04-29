The Florida House approved a criminal justice reform package that raises the amount someone must steal to be considered a felon Monday.

It also provides opportunities to put those who have served their time back to work, and it gives victims more time to report crimes and apply for help.

The sweeping legislation makes changes to more than 75 areas of Flordia statutes, but lawmakers are also send the message they are not getting soft on crime.

“This bill does noting to take away from our public safety. It does nothing to disturb the 50 year low in our crime rate,” said House Sponsor Rep. Paul Renner.

Democrats hope this is just the beginning of a multi-year effort.

“There are people sitting in prison cells, doing seven, eight, nine years for drivers license suspensions,” said Rep. Dianne Hart.

One of the differences between the House and the Senate is when is stealing something become a felony.

Right now, someone stealing $300 worth of merchandise can be charged with a felony.

The House bill raises the minimum level to a $1,000 dollars.

The Senate and Florida Retail Federation want it set at $750.

“Theft is wrong. We all realize that. The biggest questions is at what level is somebody going to be branded a felon for the rest of their lives,” said House Co-Sponsor Rep. Byron Donalds.

There is good news for victims.

Debbie Ortise of Tampa turned to drugs after being assaulted.

No one told her there was counseling available, but this legislation gives victims up to three years to seek help.

“I’m very lucky to be here today. And I am sure there are other survivors who have lost their lives or have ended up on the wrong side of the law because there were no services available to them because they had unresolved trauma,” said Ortise.

The law also gives crime victims five days to report a crime, up from three.

The legislation eases restrictions on felons applying for professional licenses.

Right now someone who cut hair in prison for five years would not be allowed to count those hours toward being a barber on the outside.

Under the legislation those hours would count.