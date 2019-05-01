Welcome to

Hope for Hurricane Relief Ahead of Trump Visit to Panhandle

May 1st, 2019 by Jake Stofan

President Donald Trump is expected to hold a rally in the Florida Panhandle on May 8th.

The announcement comes as panhandle residents are still waiting for Congress to pass a disaster relief package to help fund Hurricane Michael recovery.

Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, who is from Panama City says he hopes the President delivers good news when he arrives in the sunshine state.

“The visit to Northwest Florida would really be extra special if it came with a relief package from Congress. Most importantly is Tyndall Air Force Base and the whole role it plays in the national security of our nation. So it’s critical,” said Patronis.

The primary hold up on the federal level has been a dispute over whether relief for Puerto Rico should be included in a disaster relief bill for Florida.

