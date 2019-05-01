Welcome to

Sanctuary Cities Ban Teed Up for House Vote

May 1st, 2019 by Jake Stofan

The Florida House is expected to pass its version of the bill banning sanctuary cities in the state.

On Tuesday the House amended the Senate’s bill by removing an exemption for the Department of Children and Families to comply with immigration authorities and protections for undocumented immigrants who were victims of crime.

House sponsor Representative Cord Byrd says the protections already exist.

“There are protections in the law and we have some of those not only contained in the statute, but in the state constitution now. So I would encourage victims and witnesses of crime to cooperate with law enforcement,” said Byrd. “We’re trying to get those people who are committing crimes in our communities and prevent them from harming people further.”

The bill will now have to bounce back to the Senate, but Rep. Byrd says he’s confident there is enough support in the chamber to pass the House language.

