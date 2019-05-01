Welcome to

Toll Road and Suncoast Expansions Sent to Governor

May 1st, 2019 by Mike Vasilinda

A plan to build a toll road from Collier County to the middle of the state, extend the Suncoast parkway all the way to the state line, and extend the turnpike to the West coast was sent to the Governor Wednesday.

Environmentalists worry it will hurt wildlife, but supporters say the state has to prepare for the future.

“We also got to make sure we’ve got the capacity to get people out of harms way when imminent danger is upon us,” said Rep. Wengay Newton. “As you saw with Irma and when we reversed all the lanes going north on I-75, it was a parking lot. So its important we have other options. Also for the coastal communities, this will be a closer access for them from the Gulf.”

Funding for the project grows from$35 million this year to $140 million a year in four years.

A feasibility study is due next year.

