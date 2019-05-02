Attorney General Ashley Moody is about to win a major legislative victory.

She had initially been thwarted in her efforts to gain access to the Opioid Prescription Database because of privacy concerns, but those concerns have apparently been satisfied.

She wants the data to help her prove drug makers and some pharmacies colluded to drive up sales.

“The database was created to insure that opioid drugs, which are highly addictive, we’re not being recklessly distributed. It will assist our office in showing that that was done in many instances, and it will help prove our case that we’ve alleged against certain manufacturers, distributors and pharmacies, certain pharmacies,” said Moody.

The bill that would allow access to the data is up for a final vote in the Senate scheduled for Friday.